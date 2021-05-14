 Skip to main content
Former North Platte resident sentenced to more than six years in prison in child pornography case
Former North Platte resident sentenced to more than six years in prison in child pornography case

A former North Platte resident was sentenced Friday to 6½ years in federal prison for transportation of child pornography.

Nathanael J. Brown also received seven years of supervised release with special conditions and was ordered to pay $3,500 in restitution.

According to a media release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office, Homeland Security Investigations received a cybertip that a Kik user, later identified as Brown, uploaded a child pornography file on April 29, 2019.

When contacted by law enforcement, Brown admitted that he viewed the pornography and used his phone and laptop to browse and download the content. He also admitted sharing both images and video content.

A search of Brown’s phone found at least six videos and 31 images of child pornography.

