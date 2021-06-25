Four people arrested on drugs and weapons charges after gunshots reported in Wellfleet

Four people were arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges this week after a report of gunshots at a Wellfleet residence.
They made their initial appearances in Lincoln County Court on Thursday.
» Louis W. Brogdon, 57, is charged with seven felonies, including five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is also charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a defaced firearm along with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Judge Kent Turnbull set his bail at 10% of $500,000.
» Aaron M. Goold, 38, of Wellfleet, is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and domestic assault — threatening an intimate partner with injury. The charges stem from an incident Sunday. Bail was set at 10% of $50,000.
Goold also is charged with possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and Suboxone in a separate case. Bail was set at 10% of $15,000.
» Abdihafid M. Farah, 40, of Grand Island, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His bail was set at 10% of $25,000.
» James H. Brogdon, 62, is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at 10% of $15,000.
All four have preliminary hearings scheduled July 1.
Louis Brogdon had an outstanding warrant in a separate case and will appear in court on those charges the same day. He is charged with 10 infractions for junk/abandoned vehicle along with a misdemeanor that was filed on April 2. He also has a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear or comply with a citation.
According to court records and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:
Law enforcement responded at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of yelling and two gunshots coming from a residence on the 2500 block of South Highway 83 in Wellfleet.
Goold told the sheriff’s deputies that he was shooting on his property and there were “some people causing a disturbance there.”
Two vehicles were reported to have left the residence after the incident.
Deputies located the vehicles and, in a conversation with one of the occupants, learned of a separate incident at the residence two days earlier. A woman who was in a relationship with Goold said he had pointed a firearm and threatened to shoot her.
While deputies were applying for a search warrant at the residence, believing there were drugs and other evidence on the grounds, Louis Brogdon drove into the property.
Brogdon, of North Platte, was arrested on the outstanding warrant, and 11 grams of methamphetamine were found on him during a search, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Five firearms were found in his vehicle.
The investigation continued to Brogdon’s residence in North Platte. Deputies found Farah on the property with his 2019 Kia Optima.
Farah did not give consent to have the vehicle searched, which led to the use of the sheriff’s K-9 unit. The detection dog, Kailah, indicated the scent of drugs, which led to a probable-cause search of the vehicle.
Methamphetamine and large knives were found in the Optima and an additional 1.5 grams of methamphetamine were found on Farah.
James Brogdon was then located inside the residence and he was in possession of 2.4 grams of methamphetamine as well, according to the reports.
