Four people arrested on drugs and weapons charges after gunshots reported in Wellfleet

All four have preliminary hearings scheduled July 1.

Louis Brogdon had an outstanding warrant in a separate case and will appear in court on those charges the same day. He is charged with 10 infractions for junk/abandoned vehicle along with a misdemeanor that was filed on April 2. He also has a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear or comply with a citation.

According to court records and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:

Law enforcement responded at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of yelling and two gunshots coming from a residence on the 2500 block of South Highway 83 in Wellfleet.

Goold told the sheriff’s deputies that he was shooting on his property and there were “some people causing a disturbance there.”

Two vehicles were reported to have left the residence after the incident.

Deputies located the vehicles and, in a conversation with one of the occupants, learned of a separate incident at the residence two days earlier. A woman who was in a relationship with Goold said he had pointed a firearm and threatened to shoot her.