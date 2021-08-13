Garden County Sheriff found guilty of third-degree domestic assault

Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn was found guilty of third-degree domestic assault following a bench trial.
Keith County Judge Edward Steenburg noted in his ruling which was released on Thursday that the state had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and scheduled Quinn to be sentenced on Sept. 13.
The charge was filed as a Class 1 misdemeanor and the sentencing guidelines in Nebraska can be up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Quinn, 44, of Lisco, was charged for the assault of a woman passenger in her vehicle on April 13.
George C. Welch, of Lincoln, was appointed by the State Attorney General’s Office as the special prosecutor in the case that went to a bench trial on Aug. 5.
Quinn has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2003 and has held her current position for more than a decade.
According to court records:
State troopers responded to a Garden County Sheriff’s Office call for assistance with a disturbance that had escalated from verbal to physical.
The troopers responded to the scene near the U.S. Highways 92 and 26 junction near Lewellen, where the deputies had stopped a Ford F-250.
Yelling and an argument had been heard during a 911 call that led to the stop, including the statements “Stop hitting me” and “Let me out of the truck” from one individual. That person also indicated that her tooth had been knocked out.
The passenger had red marks on her neck, and the lower right side of her lip was swollen. The woman first said it happened when she bit her lip getting out of the truck. She then said that the injury happened as she got out of the truck while it was still moving slowly, and that she fell and hit her face on the door.
The trooper noticed a cut about a centimeter long on the knuckle of Quinn’s index finger, which had fresh and dried blood on it. Quinn said she sustained the cut when she had punched the center console in anger.
Steenburg, in his ruling, rejected the defense argument that the use of force was in self-protection or self-defense.
Steenburg wrote that while the passenger may have been verbally aggressive, “there is no evidence that she used or threatened to use force against the defendant.
“If the defendant felt some action was necessary because (the passenger) was in her face or distracting her while driving, the defendant could have simply pulled over to the shoulder or side of the road.”