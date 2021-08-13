Garden County Sheriff found guilty of third-degree domestic assault

The passenger had red marks on her neck, and the lower right side of her lip was swollen. The woman first said it happened when she bit her lip getting out of the truck. She then said that the injury happened as she got out of the truck while it was still moving slowly, and that she fell and hit her face on the door.

The trooper noticed a cut about a centimeter long on the knuckle of Quinn’s index finger, which had fresh and dried blood on it. Quinn said she sustained the cut when she had punched the center console in anger.

Steenburg, in his ruling, rejected the defense argument that the use of force was in self-protection or self-defense.

Steenburg wrote that while the passenger may have been verbally aggressive, “there is no evidence that she used or threatened to use force against the defendant.

“If the defendant felt some action was necessary because (the passenger) was in her face or distracting her while driving, the defendant could have simply pulled over to the shoulder or side of the road.”

