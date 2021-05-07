Garden County Sheriff to be arraigned for alleged assault of a woman

Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning for an alleged assault of a woman passenger in her vehicle April 13.
Quinn, 44, of Lisco, is charged with third-degree domestic assault. Third-degree domestic assault is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. The hearing in Keith County Court is scheduled to be a conference call, according to court records.
Quinn has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2003 and has held her current position for more than a decade.
She posted 10% of $10,000 bail on April 15. George C. Welch, of Lincoln, was appointed by the state Attorney General’s Office as the special prosecutor in the case.
According to court records:
State troopers responded to a Garden County Sheriff’s Office call for assistance for a disturbance that had escalated from verbal to physical.
The troopers responded to the scene near the U.S. Highways 92 and 26 junction near Lewellen, where the deputies had stopped a Ford F-250.
Yelling and an argument had been heard during a 911 call that led to the stop, including the statements “Stop hitting me” and “Let me out of the truck” from one individual. That person also indicated that her tooth had been knocked out.
During an interview with a trooper, Quinn admitted that she had pushed and shoved the woman with her right arm and elbow, according to the records. But she denied hitting her.
The trooper noticed a cut about a centimeter long on the knuckle of Quinn’s index finger, which had fresh and dried blood on it. Quinn said she sustained the cut when she had punched the center console in anger.
The passenger had red marks on her neck, and the lower right side of her lip was swollen. The woman first said it happened when she bit her lip getting out of the truck. She then said that the injury happened as she got out of the truck while it was still moving slowly, and that she fell and hit her face on the door.
Quinn was arrested and taken to the Keith County Jail.
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.