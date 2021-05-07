Garden County Sheriff to be arraigned for alleged assault of a woman

Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning for an alleged assault of a woman passenger in her vehicle April 13.

Quinn, 44, of Lisco, is charged with third-degree domestic assault. Third-degree domestic assault is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. The hearing in Keith County Court is scheduled to be a conference call, according to court records.

Quinn has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2003 and has held her current position for more than a decade.

She posted 10% of $10,000 bail on April 15. George C. Welch, of Lincoln, was appointed by the state Attorney General’s Office as the special prosecutor in the case.

According to court records:

State troopers responded to a Garden County Sheriff’s Office call for assistance for a disturbance that had escalated from verbal to physical.

The troopers responded to the scene near the U.S. Highways 92 and 26 junction near Lewellen, where the deputies had stopped a Ford F-250.

