German's attorney says no forensic evidence ties his client to Annika Swanson's death

IMPERIAL — An attorney for Kevin S. German said Thursday that there is no forensic evidence tying his client to a 22-year-old Imperial woman he is accused of killing in November 2019.

Clarence Mock said the case comes down to "half-truth, exaggerations or outright lies" told by three individuals.

Mock's remarks came during opening arguments in Chase County District Court. The trial is scheduled to last through July 29.

Testimony is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. Friday.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in the abduction and death of Annika Swanson.

He also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding another woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.

Monte Swanson, Annika's father, was the first witness to testify after opening arguments stretched nearly three hours on Thursday morning.

Swanson went to the Chase County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 21, 2019, after his daughter had not responded to his phone calls or text messages for roughly a week.

"I was very worried because I love her," he testified. "She's my little girl."

Authorities found Swanson’s body three days later at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial

Swanson's body was found roughly 5 feet inside a horizontal pipe within the structure, and an autopsy determined three potential causes of death: blunt force head trauma, methanol ingestion or methamphetamine poisoning.

Sgt. Justin Mueller was one of two sheriff's deputies who drove to Russ Mann's trailer, located between Enders and Imperial, the same day as Monte Swanson's visit to the sheriff's office. Annika Swanson had been living in the trailer.

Mann told the deputies that she had taken off on the Saturday before in a foul mood and he had not seen or talked to her since.

Angie West, a manager at the Wauneta Crossroads, testified on Thursday that Annika, who worked in the deli of the gas station and convenience store, had not shown up for a scheduled Nov. 14 shift, picked up her check the next day or responded to a number of text messages and phone calls.

Deputies paid a second visit to Mann's trailer Nov. 21, and Mann and Eve Ambrosek, who also lived at the residence, agreed to interviews at the sheriff's office.

Mueller said Ambrosek "pretty much spilled the beans" during her interview, which was held in a separate room from Mann's.

She said that on Nov. 12, German and his girlfriend, Keonna N. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, had picked her up at the Imperial Manor under the guise of purchasing some methamphetamine at Mann's residence. Ambrosek said instead German drove out to a vacant plot of land in rural Chase County, where German and Carter beat her.

Ambrosek said Carter was upset that she and German had a previous relationship from when both attended Chase County High School.

She said German then drove to Mann's trailer, where she was held against her will until Nov. 15.

Ambrosek also stated during her interview that on Nov. 13 German physically removed Annika from the trailer, dragged her into his car and drove away. She said German was upset because Annika had a conversation with Carter about the extent of his relationship with Ambrosek.

Ambrosek said German and Carter returned later without Annika. According to court documents, Mann stated in his Nov. 21 interview that he asked German where Annika was.

Mann said German replied that "she was where she would never be found."

Both German and Carter were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado, in the final week of November 2019.

Carter, the co-defendant in the case, is scheduled to testify against German.