Grand Island man arrested with blood alcohol level more than three times legal limit

A 23-year-old Grand Island man was arrested Monday in Lincoln County with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit in the state.

The man is charged in Lincoln County Court with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher, first offense, and first-degree trespassing.

He had a blood-alcohol level of .259 when tested after his arrest around mile marker 151 on U.S. Highway 30, according to court records. Nebraska’s legal limit is .08.

The trespass charge was added because the man drove down a private road and entered a field.

According to court documents:

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 30. The trooper was told the pickup was parked at a Subway in Sutherland and appeared to have been in a crash, as the bumper had been placed in the back seat.

The pickup left before the trooper arrived and was reported to be heading west on Highway 30.

Shortly afterward, the trooper was told the pickup was stuck in a flooded field.

The driver was passed out behind the steering wheel with the ignition on and the vehicle in drive.