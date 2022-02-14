Hastings man receives jail time in connection to 2020 Lake Maloney incident

A 34-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Monday to one to three years in state prison in connection with a incident near Lake Maloney nearly two years ago.

In Lincoln County District Court, James T. Mitchell received three years for assaulting an officer with an motor vehicle. He also was sentenced to two years for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Both sentences will run at the same time and he was credited with 45 days served. Mitchell will also have to serve 12 months of post-release supervision for the assault charge.

Two other charges — possession of 28 to 139 milligrams of methamphetamine and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony — were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Mitchell pleaded no contest to the two felonies Oct. 4. The charges are in connection to a Feb. 24, 2020, incident at Kansas Point Campground as officers attempted to detain him on an arrest warrant.

According to court records, Mitchell refused commands to exit the vehicle he was in. As a sheriff’s deputy grabbed his arm through the driver’s side window, he put the car in reverse and dragged and injured the officer.