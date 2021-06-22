 Skip to main content
Hayes Center man indicted on charges of sex crimes against children
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

A 27-year-old Hayes Center man was indicted Monday in federal court on charges of multiple sex crimes against children.

Cody D. Vancura, a convicted sex offender, is charged with sexual exploitation of children, receipt and distribution of child pornography, transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The offenses are alleged to have happened between June 12, 2020, and May 1, 2021. If Vancura is convicted, the charges have a combined maximum sentence of 150 years in prison.

In Red Willow District Court on July 7, 2014, Vancura pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree sexual assault of a 7-year-old child. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

