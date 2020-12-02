Hershey man arrested after 6-hour standoff in Hayes Center

A 44-year-old Hershey man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a six-hour standoff in Hayes Center that followed a reported kidnapping.

Robert Smith left the house in Hayes Center at 2:45 p.m., according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

The house was three blocks from the Hayes Center Public Schools. Law enforcement worked with school officials during the standoff to ensure staff and students remained safe.

The patrol’s SWAT team was activated during the standoff as Smith was believed to be armed.

Smith was arrested on a warrant charging him with kidnapping and using a firearm to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The case started when a woman called 911 at 3:40 a.m. to report that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the woman told deputies that Smith had hidden in the back seat of her vehicle while she was at a friend’s house. When she got into the car, he pulled a gun and told her to drive out into rural Lincoln County.