Hershey man sentenced to about a year in jail for possession of methamphetamine

A 36-year-old Hershey man was sentenced to roughly a year in jail on Monday for possession of methamphetamine.
In Lincoln County District Court, Roman D. Reyes received a 364-day term after he pleaded no contest to the Nov. 7, 2020, incident.
According to court records, a clear glass pipe with white residue was found on Reyes in a search after he was stopped for speeding on Rodeo Road in North Platte. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine.
Reyes was credited with 65 days served.
A charge of possession of between 10 to 27 grams of methamphetamine that stems from a June 18 arrest was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Also on Monday, the Keith L. Allen case moved closer to an October trial.
There was a short court appearance for the 44-year-old North Platte man, who is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the shooting of Brett A. Torres.
The highlight was that a questionnaire has been approved by both the prosecution and defense teams for distribution for prospective jury members.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Clemente H. Carrizales, 39, of Hershey, pleaded no contest to a single count in four separate cases.
Carrizales pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted burglary as well as counts of theft by unlawful taking with an amount between $1,500 and $4,999, burglary and violating a custody order.
One other charge was dismissed among the four cases as well as charges in two other cases.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
» Jeffrey B. Knox, 46, of Wellfleet, pleaded guilty to an amended count of driving under the influence, fourth offense. The charge stems from an April 20 incident.
Knox was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited for 31 days served. He also received an 18-month term of specialized substance abuse supervision, and his license was revoked for 15 years.
» Timothy J. Cooper, 34, admitted to violation of his post-release supervision conditions in July.
Cooper was sentenced to 12 months of probation on a charge of assault and resisting arrest, second offense, from a Oct. 27 incident.
Cooper was sentenced to 210 days in jail and credited for 32 days served.
» Joe A. Gomez, 41, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin mushrooms from a June 24 arrest.
A count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Gomez was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 59 days served.
» Joey G. Romero, 33, pleaded no contest to possession of a short rifle in a June 12 incident.
Romero was in possession of a 15-inch rifle, which is 3 inches short of legal length.
A charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person was dismissed in the plea agreement.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for 72 days served.
» Darrell L. Bridges, 27, of Columbia, South Carolina, pleaded no contest to an amended count of third-degree assault from a June 16 incident.
Bridges was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited for time served.
» Jayden D. Shannon, 22, pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation that stems from an Oct. 3, 2020, incident.
Counts of robbery and assault with bodily injury were dismissed in the plea agreement.
He was sentenced to 24 months of specialized SSAS.
» Carolyn S. Trujillo, 74, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by taking, $500-$1,500, that stems from an Oct. 1, 2016, incident.
She was sentenced to a 24 months of probation.
» Michael D. Lappegard, Jr., 31, admitted violating his probation terms in two separate cases.
He was sentenced to 24 months of SSAS.
» Zacharia J. Wallin, 25, of Ogallala, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine from a November 2020 arrest.
He was sentenced to 12 months of probation.
» Alex G. Estrada, 23, pleaded no contest to making terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Two other charges related to the April 16 incident were dropped in the plea agreement as well as charges in two separate cases.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4.
» Miranda A. Lewis, 28, admitted to violating the terms of probation in five separate cases that all date back to 2019.
Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
» Abdihafid M. Farah, 40, of Grand Island, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Both charges stem from a June 23 incident.
An Oct. 4 status hearing was scheduled.
» Rachel L. Humphrey, 40, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute that stems from a June 18 arrest.
Humphrey also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 3.
A Sept. 27 status hearing was scheduled.
» Helen J. Kramer, 53, of Lewellen, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine in two separate cases, involving incidents on Oct. 21, 2020, and June 10, 2021.
A Sept. 27 status hearing was scheduled.
» Logan R. Johnston, 26, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine in three separate cases involving incidents on Aug. 18, 2020, and Jan. 23 and June 11 of this year.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.
» Stefani K. Garcia, 27, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of intentional child abuse with no injury that stems from a May 12 incident.
Garcia also pleaded not guilty of perjury in a separate case.
A Sept. 13 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Nicholas J. Collins, 30, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of assault by strangulation or suffocation, intentional child abuse with no injury and first-degree false imprisonment, as well as a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic assault.
The four charges all stem from a June 15 incident.
An Oct. 4 status hearing was scheduled.
» Salvatore Bonasera, 26, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault by strangulation or suffocation and third-degree domestic assault. Both charges stem from a June 13 incident.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.
» Russell R. Lockwood, 48, of Stapleton, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine on May 27, 2020.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.
» Austin D. Priest, 32, pleaded not guilty of possession of between 28 to 139 grams of methamphetamine, possession of money while being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of Vyvanse.
All three charges stem from an April 2 incident.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.
» William B. Morton, 60, pleaded not guilty to a count of third-degree domestic assault, second offense.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.
» Gregory S. Murdie, 48, pleaded not guilty to charges of shoplifting, $500 or less, third offense, and possession of methamphetamine in two separate cases.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.