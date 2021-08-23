Hershey man sentenced to about a year in jail for possession of methamphetamine

Carrizales pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted burglary as well as counts of theft by unlawful taking with an amount between $1,500 and $4,999, burglary and violating a custody order.

One other charge was dismissed among the four cases as well as charges in two other cases.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.

» Jeffrey B. Knox, 46, of Wellfleet, pleaded guilty to an amended count of driving under the influence, fourth offense. The charge stems from an April 20 incident.

Knox was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited for 31 days served. He also received an 18-month term of specialized substance abuse supervision, and his license was revoked for 15 years.

» Timothy J. Cooper, 34, admitted to violation of his post-release supervision conditions in July.

Cooper was sentenced to 12 months of probation on a charge of assault and resisting arrest, second offense, from a Oct. 27 incident.

Cooper was sentenced to 210 days in jail and credited for 32 days served.

» Joe A. Gomez, 41, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin mushrooms from a June 24 arrest.