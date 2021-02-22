Holdrege man gets 5 years probation for attempted sexual assault of minor

A 22-year-old Holdrege man was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for attempted sexual assault of a minor girl in February 2019.

Daniel D. White received the term during an appearance in Lincoln County District Court. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

White pleaded no contest to the amended count Sept. 14. He was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

District Judge Richard Birch said the probation, which was recommended over a prison term in a pre-sentence investigation, was unusual given the seriousness of the charge.

He pointed to White’s lack of a criminal record before the incident as well as a psychological test indicating a low chance of his reoffending.

Birch added that White was 20 at the time of the incident, but testing showed his developmental growth lags behind that.

Before the sentence was delivered, White’s attorney, Martin Troshynski, stated that if White were sentenced to prison, he believed it would be “creating a victim who would be preyed upon” by other inmates.

Birch warned that if White violated the probation conditions, he would not hesitate to send him to prison.