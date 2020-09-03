Five suspects arrested Wednesday during a raid at a North Twin Lakes Road residence made initial appearances in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon.
The home owner, Shane A. Cotton, 46, of North Platte, was arraigned on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
The other four suspects were all living at the residence as well.
» Robert D. Welliver III, 36, of North Platte, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.
» Bradley W. Nohr, 58. of Reno, Nevada; and Latonya Tyan, 47, of North Platte, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine.
» Jeremy M. Callihan, 46, of North Platte, is charged with possession of fentanyl.
Bail was set at $20,000 for Cotton and at $15,000 for each of the other four.
Each individual must provide 10% of the amount to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.
All five suspects have preliminary hearings set for Sept. 10.
Officers of multiple law enforcement agencies — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the North Platte Police Department along with federal agents — served a warrant early Wednesday on the residence about five miles northeast of North Platte.
According to court records, methamphetamine was found in the bedrooms of Cotton and Welliver III along with drug paraphernalia for the ingestion of methamphetamine and marijuana.
In a search of a five-wheel camper, where Tyan and Nohr lived, a baggie with a white crystalline substance was found. It later tested to be methamphetamine.
Fentanyl was found in a hall closet that the three residents of the house — Cotton, Welliver III and Callihan — all had access to. Five large-bladed knives and a machete were also found in the house.
