I-80 traffic stop finds more than 88 pounds of marijuana

LEXINGTON — Three Georgia residents have been charged after THC products and 88½ pounds of marijuana packed in suitcases were found in their vehicle in Dawson County Monday.
John Valencia-Lopez, 21; Evelin D. Morales-Ramos, 21; both of Norcross, Georgia; and Jesse Jarquin, 23, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, are all charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They appeared in Dawson County Court on Tuesday. Judge Jeffrey Wightman set bail at 10% of $100,000 for each defendant. All three are scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 6.
According to court documents and a State Patrol media release:
Troopers stopped a Dodge Ram with California plates after it failed to signal a turn as it exited eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 231. The vehicle also failed to signal as it turned into a residence off the intersection of County Roads 427 and 755.
Valencia-Lopez, who was driving, told the troopers the vehicle was a rental, as the three had flown to California for a funeral and missed a return flight. The other two told the troopers stories that conflicted with Valencia-Lopez’s.
A trooper asked Valencia-Lopez for consent to search the vehicle, and the troopers deployed a K-9. The dog’s reaction indicated that there were drugs within the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted.
THC products — pills, vape cartridges, wax and gummies — were found in the glove compartment and a dog carrier. The marijuana was discovered in three suitcases.
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.