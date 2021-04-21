 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-80 traffic stop finds more than 88 pounds of marijuana
0 comments

I-80 traffic stop finds more than 88 pounds of marijuana

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

LEXINGTON — Three Georgia residents have been charged after THC products and 88½ pounds of marijuana packed in suitcases were found in their vehicle in Dawson County Monday.

1 in 3 Americans Now Live in a State , Where Recreational Marijuana Is Legal. Voters in four states approved ballot measures to legalize marijuana on Election Day. 16 million residents of Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota . now join the 93 million Americans who already lived in states where cannabis had been legalized. Several other states were expected to pass similar measures, but campaigns failed due to issues created by the pandemic. Advocates say that the move toward legalization in both red and blue states demands uniform action from the federal government. Regardless of who controls the White House, the House and the Senate, we should demand landmark federal marijuana reform in 2021, Steve Hawkins, Marijuana Policy Project, via Politico. Advocates also consider the passage of marijuana legalization ballots as victories for criminal justice reform

John Valencia-Lopez, 21; Evelin D. Morales-Ramos, 21; both of Norcross, Georgia; and Jesse Jarquin, 23, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, are all charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They appeared in Dawson County Court on Tuesday. Judge Jeffrey Wightman set bail at 10% of $100,000 for each defendant. All three are scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 6.

According to court documents and a State Patrol media release:

Troopers stopped a Dodge Ram with California plates after it failed to signal a turn as it exited eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 231. The vehicle also failed to signal as it turned into a residence off the intersection of County Roads 427 and 755.

Valencia-Lopez, who was driving, told the troopers the vehicle was a rental, as the three had flown to California for a funeral and missed a return flight. The other two told the troopers stories that conflicted with Valencia-Lopez’s.

A trooper asked Valencia-Lopez for consent to search the vehicle, and the troopers deployed a K-9. The dog’s reaction indicated that there were drugs within the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted.

THC products — pills, vape cartridges, wax and gummies — were found in the glove compartment and a dog carrier. The marijuana was discovered in three suitcases.

More by Tim Johnson

5 crime stories that stood out in 2020

From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bad weather delays SpaceX crew launch until Friday

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News