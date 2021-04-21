I-80 traffic stop finds more than 88 pounds of marijuana

LEXINGTON — Three Georgia residents have been charged after THC products and 88½ pounds of marijuana packed in suitcases were found in their vehicle in Dawson County Monday.

John Valencia-Lopez, 21; Evelin D. Morales-Ramos, 21; both of Norcross, Georgia; and Jesse Jarquin, 23, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, are all charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They appeared in Dawson County Court on Tuesday. Judge Jeffrey Wightman set bail at 10% of $100,000 for each defendant. All three are scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 6.

According to court documents and a State Patrol media release:

Troopers stopped a Dodge Ram with California plates after it failed to signal a turn as it exited eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 231. The vehicle also failed to signal as it turned into a residence off the intersection of County Roads 427 and 755.

Valencia-Lopez, who was driving, told the troopers the vehicle was a rental, as the three had flown to California for a funeral and missed a return flight. The other two told the troopers stories that conflicted with Valencia-Lopez’s.