'I was forced to defend myself': Jurors hear defendant's 911 call in North Platte murder trial

Erickson testified that nine .45-caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene, concentrated toward the back of the Focus. A shell was also found underneath the vehicle and another on the windshield.

A Glock 21-.45ACP handgun used in the shooting was recovered in a hallway closet in the house after Allen told officers where he had placed it.

A magazine that contained four rounds plus a solo bullet was also found in the closet. Two full magazines, each containing 13 rounds, were on a kitchen countertop.

Jurors viewed the handgun as well as photos of each of the nine shells that were removed from Torres’ body.

Beall was subpoenaed for the trial, but Judge Richard Birch told the jury that she was not available on Thursday. Erickson recounted his in-person interview with her on May 26, 2020.

During questioning, Allen’s lawyer Todd Lancaster referred to a transcript of the conversation.

Erickson said Beall was “an emotional roller coaster” and difficult to follow at a number of points in the interview.

He said that Beall stated she was initially hesitant to park in the alley with Torres following the Focus, but was confident that with Allen the situation would be handled appropriately.