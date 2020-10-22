 Skip to main content
Imperial man arrested in connection to disturbances in rural Chase County
Imperial man arrested in connection to disturbances in rural Chase County

Police Beat

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Imperial man on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a string of disturbances that morning in rural Chase County, according to a press release.

The man was allegedly involved in series of altercations with a former girlfriend, which began at Enders Reservoir and ended at a home in western rural Chase County. The sheriff’s office was unable to find him initially, and believe the man hid in a cornfield until morning, then traveled to a residence in Wauneta, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the press release.

The man was arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony and three counts of terroristic threats. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail in the Chase County Jail pending his formal arraignment in Chase County Court. He must post 10% of that to be released.

