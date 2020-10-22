Imperial man arrested in connection to disturbances in rural Chase County

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Imperial man on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a string of disturbances that morning in rural Chase County, according to a press release.

The man was allegedly involved in series of altercations with a former girlfriend, which began at Enders Reservoir and ended at a home in western rural Chase County. The sheriff’s office was unable to find him initially, and believe the man hid in a cornfield until morning, then traveled to a residence in Wauneta, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the press release.

The man was arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony and three counts of terroristic threats. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail in the Chase County Jail pending his formal arraignment in Chase County Court. He must post 10% of that to be released.