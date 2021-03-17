Imperial man charged with possession of child porn

A 53-year-old Imperial man has been charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography after a five-month Nebraska State Patrol investigation.

William R. Whitlow Jr. was arrested Tuesday and was released from jail the next day after posting 10% of $100,000 bail, according to Chase County Court records.

The State Patrol investigation began after the agency received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, spokesman Cody Thomas said in a press release Wednesday.

Google reported one of its users to the national group on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Chase County Attorney Arlan Wine.

Whitlow was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home March 11, Wine said. His first appearance on the charges is scheduled March 24 before County Judge Edward Steenburg of Ogallala.