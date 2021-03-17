 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Imperial man charged with possession of child porn
0 comments

Imperial man charged with possession of child porn

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Beat

A 53-year-old Imperial man has been charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography after a five-month Nebraska State Patrol investigation.

William R. Whitlow Jr. was arrested Tuesday and was released from jail the next day after posting 10% of $100,000 bail, according to Chase County Court records.

The State Patrol investigation began after the agency received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, spokesman Cody Thomas said in a press release Wednesday.

Google reported one of its users to the national group on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Chase County Attorney Arlan Wine.

Whitlow was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home March 11, Wine said. His first appearance on the charges is scheduled March 24 before County Judge Edward Steenburg of Ogallala.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Platte couple charged after standoff
Crime

North Platte couple charged after standoff

Michael A. Charging Elk has been charged with obstructing an officer in Wednesday's standoff, in addition to previous felony charges. Amber M. Araujo is charged with being an accessory to a felony.  

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News