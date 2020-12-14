Incidents in Wauenta lead Chase Co. Sheriff's Office to suspect multistate car theft ring

After two incidents in three days in Wauneta last week, the Chase County Sheriff’s Office believes the area is part of a multistate vehicle theft ring.

A Dec. 12 post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states that from the investigation that it appears the theft ring extends from Chappell to Imperial and into Holyoke, Wray and Yuma, Colorado.

“We are asking citizens to be diligent and be alert for anything suspicious and report it right away to proper authorities,” the post read. “Also be sure to remove keys from vehicles, lock your buildings and secure anything of value.”

According to posts by the Sheriff’s Office:

» On Dec. 10, a blue 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe with dark-tinted windows and Colorado plates EQC004, stolen out of Yuma, Colorado, was involved in a theft in Wauneta.

A bronze 2007 Ford F-350 super-duty long box with Nebraska plates 67-851R was reported stolen. The vehicle is also suspected in several thefts in Deuel County.

» On Dec. 12, the Sheriff’s Office received another report of a motor vehicle theft in Wauneta. A 2008 Chevrolet pickup and a fuel trailer were reported stolen.