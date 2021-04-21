Indiana man faces two felonies after high-grade methamphetamine, 146 pounds of marijuana found in his car

A 51-year-old Kokomo, Indiana, man is charged with two drug-related felonies after 146 pounds of high-grade marijuana, along with methamphetamine, was found in his vehicle after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Tuesday.

Brian E. Nixon appeared in Lincoln County Court on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at 10% of $150,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 29. Nixon is confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court documents:

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a black Chevrolet Silverado that Nixon was driving near mile marker 179 about 11:30 a.m. The trooper suspected that the vehicle was not properly registered, had a fake plate or was stolen.

The trooper checked Nixon’s Indiana driver’s license and a paper registration, and both cleared, but Nixon’s behavior drew further suspicion.

The trooper received consent from Nixon to search the vehicle and found multiple taped cardboard boxes and a large tote on the truck’s covered bed.