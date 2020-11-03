Indianola man waives preliminary hearing

MCCOOK — A 33-year-old Indianola man charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 8 death of Steven L. Weaver waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Red Willow County Court.

The case against Alva C. Decker moves into district court now. A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

The murder charge against Decker was filed as a Class 1 felony, which carries the possibility of the death penalty in Nebraska. He also is charged with conspiracy to commit a Class 1 felony and using a firearm to commit a felony.

He remains at the Red Willow County Jail with no bail set.

A warrant for Decker was issued Oct. 9 and he was arrested later that night — a day after two men were found dead at the site of a two-vehicle crash in Red Willow County.

Charles E. Decker, 36, of Indianola died after the crash about 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6-34 near mile marker 96, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

The body of Weaver, 30, of McCook, was also found at the site.

The court sealed the affidavit for Decker’s arrest warrant as well as supporting documents to the complaint.