Island Dehy burglary case sent to Dawson County District Court

LEXINGTON — A Cozad woman who is accused of theft and burglary at Island Dehy hay mill in Cozad waived her preliminary hearing Thursday.
The case will now be heard in Dawson County District Court, with arraignment set for Nov. 23.
Shauna Albers, 46, has been charged with burglary and theft by taking, over $5,000, both felonies.
Albers appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Thursday.
Albers’ lawyer, Kenneth Harbison, said she is not able to pay the bail, which was set at 10 percent of $50,000. He asked the court to release Albers on her own recognizance instead.
Garrett Goodwin, representing the state, said the bail amount was reasonable and Albers has a history of not showing up to her court dates. Albers interjected, saying she was homeless.
Judge Wightman reduced bail to 10 percent of $25,000.
According to the Cozad Police Department, police were dispatched at 7:37 p.m. Oct. 21 to Island Dehy on a report of a break-in and damage.
The building had been flooded with a hose, which was still running. About 6 inches of standing water was in the building and excess water had flooded the gravel parking lot, according to the arrest affidavit.
Wiring was ripped from electrical panels on several grain bins. One of the grain bins was also emptied on the ground, leaving behind feed pellets, according to the arrest affidavit.
Several items, including uniforms, were also stolen from the property; the value of all the items came to around $1,500. Several vehicles had also been searched, allegedly by Albers, according to the arrest affidavit.
A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado had also been stolen.
Police say they found a time card Albers signed and dated while she was inside the building, according to the arrest affidavit.
About 9 a.m. Oct. 22, Gothenburg police pulled over and arrested Albers, who they say was driving the Silverado. She was booked into the Dawson County Jail.
