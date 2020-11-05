Island Dehy burglary case sent to Dawson County District Court

LEXINGTON — A Cozad woman who is accused of theft and burglary at Island Dehy hay mill in Cozad waived her preliminary hearing Thursday.

The case will now be heard in Dawson County District Court, with arraignment set for Nov. 23.

Shauna Albers, 46, has been charged with burglary and theft by taking, over $5,000, both felonies.

Albers appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Thursday.

Albers’ lawyer, Kenneth Harbison, said she is not able to pay the bail, which was set at 10 percent of $50,000. He asked the court to release Albers on her own recognizance instead.

Garrett Goodwin, representing the state, said the bail amount was reasonable and Albers has a history of not showing up to her court dates. Albers interjected, saying she was homeless.

Judge Wightman reduced bail to 10 percent of $25,000.

According to the Cozad Police Department, police were dispatched at 7:37 p.m. Oct. 21 to Island Dehy on a report of a break-in and damage.