Judge rules enough probable cause for December Hayes Center kidnapping case to move forward
The kidnapping case against Robert D. Smith has been bound over to Lincoln County District Court.

Lincoln County Court Judge Joel Jay ruled Thursday morning that there is enough probable cause that Smith kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint Dec. 1 for the case to move forward.

Jay’s decision came at the end of a contested preliminary hearing for the 44-year-old Hershey man.

Smith is charged with felony counts of kidnapping, the use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smith also is charged with a misdemeanor for violation of a protection order.

Smith’s initial appearance date in district court has not been determined. He remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center, and Jay denied a request to reduce his bail, which is 10% of $500,000.

Brett Schmidt, a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, was the only individual to testify Thursday.

He responded after the victim made a 911 call from her residence in Hershey at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 2. He said the woman was visibly upset. She had redness and swelling on both wrists, he said, and there was a protruding mark and bruising on her right thigh as though she had received an injection.

Schmidt said the woman told him she left a residence just south of Hershey and got into her vehicle around 8:30 p.m. the previous night. Smith, who was hiding in the back seat of the vehicle, sat up and put a gun to her head, she said. She described the weapon as a pistol with a silencer attached.

She told Schmidt that she was forced to drive south on Hershey Dickens Road. At one point she pulled over, got out of the car and tried to escape.

Schmidt said the woman told him that Smith chased her down, grabbed her by the hair and took her back to the vehicle. He placed her in the front passenger seat, put duct tape on her mouth and zip-tied her wrists. Smith then drove, and she said he fired two shots outside the window of the vehicle. At one point, she felt a pain in her right thigh, looked down and saw that Smith had a syringe. He eventually stopped the vehicle outside a feedlot in Hayes County. The woman said they stayed there for more than an hour as Smith wanted to talk about their relationship and his anger over a restraining order being placed on him.

He eventually started to drive again and stopped at an interstate lake near Hershey where his vehicle was parked. He got in his vehicle and left. The woman then drove home.

The State Patrol was called to assist at 6 a.m. Wednesday and found Smith’s empty vehicle in Hayes Center later that morning. Smith entered a Hayes Center residence about 8 a.m. and remained until he surrendered to law enforcement at 2:45 p.m.

A .22-caliber pistol was recovered at the scene.

Schmidt said two .22-caliber shells were found in the woman’s vehicle along with zip-tie restraints.

5 crime stories that stood out in 2020

From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.

