Judge rules enough probable cause for December Hayes Center kidnapping case to move forward

Schmidt said the woman told him that Smith chased her down, grabbed her by the hair and took her back to the vehicle. He placed her in the front passenger seat, put duct tape on her mouth and zip-tied her wrists. Smith then drove, and she said he fired two shots outside the window of the vehicle. At one point, she felt a pain in her right thigh, looked down and saw that Smith had a syringe. He eventually stopped the vehicle outside a feedlot in Hayes County. The woman said they stayed there for more than an hour as Smith wanted to talk about their relationship and his anger over a restraining order being placed on him.