Judge rules Erwin Charles Simants still dangerous, to remain at Lincoln Regional Center

“I don’t think he’s a danger, but when you look at what happened in the original case, yes, it’s understandable why the judge finds him dangerous.”

Deputy Lincoln County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick stated her concerns about Simants being moved to another facility and added, “I don’t know that, especially in the time of the pandemic, that there really is a viable option” to send him to.

Piccolo did approve the continuation of family visits for Simants as well as a handful of outings that are supervised by regional center staff. Simants has requested visits by a non-family member, but Piccolo held off on a ruling on that pending a criminal background check on that person.

North Platte residents Karla Downey and Sylvia Hansen, the daughters of Audrey Brown, the only surviving daughter of Henry and Marie Kellie, both attended Wednesday’s hearing.

Their father, Melvin Brown, is in an assisted living facility, but listened to the hearing by telephone.

Downey said while the family has some confidence that Simants will never be released, she added, “I think we hope that, but we also still catch our breath every year.