July 18 trial date set for suspect in 2019 murder of Annika Swanson

A July 18 trial has been scheduled for one of two people accused of killing Annika Swanson in November 2019.

Kevin S. German’s trial date was set during a hearing in Chase County District Court last week. The trial is scheduled to run through July 29.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 23.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in connection with the abduction and death of Swanson, 22.

The murder charge was filed as a 1A felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison in Nebraska.

German also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding a second woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.

Authorities found Swanson’s body Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial.

Her father had reported her missing three days earlier.