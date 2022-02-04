July 18 trial date set for suspect in 2019 murder of Annika Swanson

A July 18 trial has been scheduled for one of two people accused of killing Annika Swanson in November 2019.
Kevin S. German’s trial date was set during a hearing in Chase County District Court last week. The trial is scheduled to run through July 29.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 23.
German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in connection with the abduction and death of Swanson, 22.
The murder charge was filed as a 1A felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison in Nebraska.
German also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding a second woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.
Authorities found Swanson’s body Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial.
Her father had reported her missing three days earlier.
Keonna N. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, is the co-defendant in the case. She is charged with first-degree murder and one count of felony kidnapping. Carter has not had a hearing since Oct. 27, 2020, and a search of court records does not indicate that one is scheduled.
Both German and Carter were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado, in the final week of November 2019. They waived extradition back to Nebraska during early December hearings in Larimer County Court in Fort Collins.
Both remain confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
