Jury finds Broken Bow man guilty of first degree murder in stepmother's shooting death
Jury finds Broken Bow man guilty of first degree murder in stepmother's shooting death

BROKEN BOW — A jury found a 45-year-old Broken Bow man guilty of first-degree murder and two other charges Friday afternoon in the shooting death of his stepmother.

Trenton R. Esch was also convicted of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Esch shot Crystal Esch, 62, on July 11, 2020, at a home on Round Valley Road, just north of Broken Bow

He then fled to his residence on South N Street and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement before he voluntarily exited the home and was arrested.

The verdict came down at 2:39 p.m. after closing arguments Friday morning in Custer County District Court.

Esch is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

The murder charge was filed as a Class 1A felony, which carries a maximum life sentence in Nebraska.

A search of court records shows Esch was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Dec. 10, 2019, after he pleaded no contest in Custer County Court to violation of a protection order placed by Crystal Esch. He was accused of violating the order on July 28, 2019, and Aug. 17, 2019.

Esch pleaded not guilty Aug. 18 to all three charges in the murder case. The trial was initially scheduled for Oct. 20, but continued to Feb. 21, 2021, and then moved again to the June date.

