Jury finds Broken Bow man guilty of first degree murder in stepmother's shooting death

BROKEN BOW — A jury found a 45-year-old Broken Bow man guilty of first-degree murder and two other charges Friday afternoon in the shooting death of his stepmother.
Trenton R. Esch was also convicted of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Esch shot Crystal Esch, 62, on July 11, 2020, at a home on Round Valley Road, just north of Broken Bow
He then fled to his residence on South N Street and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement before he voluntarily exited the home and was arrested.
The verdict came down at 2:39 p.m. after closing arguments Friday morning in Custer County District Court.
Esch is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
The murder charge was filed as a Class 1A felony, which carries a maximum life sentence in Nebraska.
A search of court records shows Esch was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Dec. 10, 2019, after he pleaded no contest in Custer County Court to violation of a protection order placed by Crystal Esch. He was accused of violating the order on July 28, 2019, and Aug. 17, 2019.
Esch pleaded not guilty Aug. 18 to all three charges in the murder case. The trial was initially scheduled for Oct. 20, but continued to Feb. 21, 2021, and then moved again to the June date.
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.