Jury finds Broken Bow man guilty of first degree murder in stepmother's shooting death

BROKEN BOW — A jury found a 45-year-old Broken Bow man guilty of first-degree murder and two other charges Friday afternoon in the shooting death of his stepmother.

Trenton R. Esch was also convicted of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Esch shot Crystal Esch, 62, on July 11, 2020, at a home on Round Valley Road, just north of Broken Bow

He then fled to his residence on South N Street and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement before he voluntarily exited the home and was arrested.

The verdict came down at 2:39 p.m. after closing arguments Friday morning in Custer County District Court.

Esch is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

The murder charge was filed as a Class 1A felony, which carries a maximum life sentence in Nebraska.

A search of court records shows Esch was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Dec. 10, 2019, after he pleaded no contest in Custer County Court to violation of a protection order placed by Crystal Esch. He was accused of violating the order on July 28, 2019, and Aug. 17, 2019.