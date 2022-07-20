Jury seated in Chase County murder trial; opening arguments to start Thursday

IMPERIAL — A jury of seven women and five men, along with two alternates, was seated late Wednesday afternoon, on the third day of the Kevin S. German murder trial in Chase County.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. MST Thursday and the trial is scheduled to last through July 29.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of two individuals accused of killing Annika Swanson in November 2019. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in the abduction and death of Swanson, 22.

He also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding another woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.

If convicted, German faces life imprisonment on the murder charge.

The jury was selected from a final pool of 42 candidates that had been whittled down by the defense and prosecution teams from the 112 who had been called to the courthouse over the previous two days.

Earlier in the day, German's attorney, Clarence Mock, questioned the prospective jurors if they had any concerns about possibly serving on the panel in a case that has been a popular source of community chatter around Imperial for nearly three years.

Mock said only a few individuals answered in a preliminary juror questionnaire that they either did know at least one of the witnesses or were not familiar with the case details.

"That is really extraordinary," Mock said

He asked if some were worried about the potential for blowback from some members in the community, "if a particular outcome should happen in this case."

One juror was blunt in her response.

"I am too old to be bothered about other people's opinions," she said.

Another woman simply answered, "I have tough skin."

More than 20 individuals received subpoenas to testify in the case. Keonna Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, is the co-defendant and is also scheduled to testify for the prosecution.

Mock said no decision on German taking the stand has been made.