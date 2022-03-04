Jury sees body camera, interrogation footage and hears from forensic pathologist in murder trial

LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan told a Cozad police officer “I’m sorry, I wanted out” of the relationship with her husband, Joshua Jourdan, at the scene of a June 2020 shooting on Interstate 80 that resulted in his death.

The jury viewed footage from Officer John Pedan’s body camera during her second-degree murder trial in Dawson County District Court Friday.

The jury also saw interrogation footage and heard from a forensic pathologist on the second day of testimony in the case.

Jourdan, now 33, of Omaha is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the June 2020 shooting death of her husband, Joshua. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

The officer Jourdan was speaking to at the scene of the shooting, Officer John Pedan, testified alongside three other officers who assisted in the investigation. Pedan told the jury he was the first to secure the Glock pistol to make sure it had been emptied of bullets.

Dr. Matthias Okoye, a forensic pathologist, also took the stand telling the jury that Joshua Jourdan’s body was punctured by two rounds, one to the lower right side and one to the front center of his right chest.

He noted the first round, after entering the body, traveled downward and damaged the lung, the diaphragm, the liver and small intestine. Okoye testified that in his opinion, this was the first bullet that entered Joshua’s body.

The second shot through the center chest traveled between the ribs, through the right lung and across the top of the heart, transecting the aorta, the largest blood vessel in the body.

Okoye testified that after reading the interrogation transcript, he was of the opinion that Kathleen’s telling of the events was not consistent with the findings of the autopsy.

Upon cross examination, Davis asked Dr. Okoye if he could be sure of the order of the bullets entering the body. Dr. Okoye said he was not speculating but basing his findings off of his experience and training in his field.

Nebraska State Patrol investigator Mike Dowling was called back to the stand as the jury viewed the Dowling’s interview with Kathleen Jourdan.

In the tape, Kathleen expressed she had reached a “breaking point” after their relationship with Joshua had become strained since 2013. She said she had thought of killing Joshua as a “curiosity thought” at the time.

Dowling said Kathleen alleged Joshua had abused her in multiple ways, including physical abuse, verbal abuse and would pressure her to have sexual intercourse with him. If she would refuse, Kathleen said Joshua would accuse her of infidelity or being a bad wife.

In the video, when asked about what led up to the incident by Dowling, Kathleen said she had allegedly seen the same “look” Joshua showed on the side of I-80 as he had when he had strangled her in Grenada in 2015. As for the Glock pistol, Kathleen said her husband always had it there, at the ready, in case he felt he needed to use it.

After Dowling asked how she felt that Joshua was dead, Kathleen said, “As horrible as it sounds, I am relieved,” and noted she didn’t have to fear for her or her children’s safety anymore.

The state will continue its case on Monday.