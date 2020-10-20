Kansas City man arrested after road rage incident on I-80

A 39-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested early Tuesday after a report that he pointed a firearm at another driver on Interstate 80 in Keith County.

The man was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was transported to the Keith County Jail, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

According to the release, the incident happened about 12:05 a.m. The driver of a semi-tractor/cattle trailer reported a road rage incident in which the driver of a Ford pickup pointed the weapon at him.

Troopers located and stopped the pickup near mile marker 164. A handgun was found inside the pickup.