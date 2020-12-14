Kansas man arrested after multiple pursuits

A 23-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he led law enforcement officers on multiple pursuits over the weekend.

Dylan Yohe was arrested at 4 p.m. on an outstanding Kansas warrant, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

Yohe initially provided false information to law enforcement officers, but a trooper confirmed his identity with a mobile fingerprinting device.

Yohe also was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, criminal mischief, trespassing, criminal impersonation, open alcohol container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Custer County Jail.

The weekend pursuits involved the State Patrol, the Nebraska Games and Parks Department and the Blaine, Cherry, Brown, Logan, Hooker and Thomas County sheriff’s offices as well as the Thomas County Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the media release:

At 8 p.m. Friday, a state trooper attempted to stop a Dodge pickup for speeding on U.S. Highway 83 north of Thedford.