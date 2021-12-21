Kansas man arrested in North Platte on suspicion of child enticement

A 39-year-old Oberlin, Kansas, man was arrested on suspicion of child enticement by an electronic device after he drove to North Platte to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

The man was taken into custody without incident after he arrived at the meeting location on Dec. 16, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

The man is accused of using electric communications to arrange the meeting, which he believed would be sexual. The person that the man was communicating with was an undercover state patrol investigator.

The investigation has been turned over to the FBI.