LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan has been found not guilty on all counts in the shooting death of her husband.

Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

A jury of 10 women and two men were presented the case at 11 a.m. The verdict was returned just before 3:30 p.m.

