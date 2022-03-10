Kathleen Jourdan testifies she endured years of abuse before killing husband

Kathleen Jourdan testifies in her own defense during murder trial

By Brian Neben

Lexington Clipper-Herald

LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan testified in her own defense Wednesday, telling jurors about years of abuse from her husband, Joshua, before she shot him in June 2020.

Jourdan, 33, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

Jourdan said she met Joshua in January 2011, while they both volunteered at the same fire district. The two began dating in February 2011 and married March 24, 2011, when Kathleen was pregnant with their first child.

Soon after they were married, Kathleen said, she began to see red flags about his behavior, such as making her feel guilty and pressuring her to do things she did not want to do, such as forcing her to drink alcohol or have sex.

When asked if she had known about Joshua’s previous marriage to Jessica Jourdan and his children with her and another woman, Kathleen said yes, but said she had accepted Joshua’s claims that they were liars, alcoholics and abusive. She said she now “absolutely doubts” her past impression of these women.

Joshua began limiting Kathleen’s contact with her mother and isolating her from friends. He would demand she return home immediately after work or church, and if she was late, he would accuse her of infidelity.

Kathleen said she had an affair in 2017 with someone who was providing emotional support. She also said she had another relationship early on while dating Joshua.

From 2014 on, Kathleen said, Joshua stayed at home with their children and said he was going to be the “trophy husband” because Kathleen was pursuing a career in medicine.

Kathleen testified that Joshua pressured her for sex during her pregnancies and soon after she gave birth. She said he also forced her to perform sexual acts as punishment for such things as not doing his laundry the right way or messing up an oil change on a car.

During some arguments, Kathleen said, Joshua would begin to record her on his phone. She said his demeanor would switch from angry to calm while recording.

The jury saw a video in which Joshua told Kathleen “do not follow me” down the stairs, claiming it would be “a threat of physical harm” and she could be arrested for it.

In another recording shown to the jury, Kathleen was upset because her vehicle wouldn’t start and she had to make a 12-hour drive for an interview for a medical residency.

Kathleen testified that the car had been running normally the night before, but after the couple argued, the car would not start the following morning.

Eventually, Joshua went to the garage, telling Kathleen not to follow, and returned telling her the car worked again. She did make it to her interview.

Kathleen said the abuse escalated in 2015, when the family was living in Grenada while she was there for medical classes.

During one incident, she said, he knocked her to the floor and began to strangle her. Their two sons were in the room.

Kathleen said the “look in his eye … scared me so much.”

Kathleen testified that she yelled for help, but Joshua squeezed harder and she began to black out. She kneed him in the groin and he let go.

She said she grabbed her two sons and made it to another bedroom, where she locked the door. Joshua pounded on the wooden door several times before punching a hole through it. Kathleen said she held the door against him while Joshua struck at her through the opening, trying to find the lock.

Eventually, Joshua stopped and fell asleep. Kathleen sent a photo of the door to her mother and asked her to help arrange a flight home. She also went to a medical clinic, where a medical report showed she had scratches on her neck and bruises on her chest, forearm and legs.

Before Kathleen could fly home with the children, Joshua called her and asked her to talk about what happened. He said it would never happen again and he would go to counseling. She said one reason she stayed was that she didn’t want to leave medical school.

The couple moved to Georgia in 2017 so Kathleen could continue her schooling. During a birthday celebration for one of their sons, Kathleen made a joke that made Joshua angry. He went upstairs and lay on the bed.

Kathleen followed him. She said she was sitting on the edge of the bed, trying to explain and apologize, when Joshua rolled over and punched her in the face. Joshua said it was an accident.

Soon after, Joshua duct-taped the bedroom door shut. Given the assault, and because a loaded gun was in the room and Joshua had threatened suicide in the past, she called 911.

Joshua was arrested and charged after the assault, but he was able to take a diversion program for anger management.

Kathleen filed for divorce, but the couple decided to reconcile.

Their daughter Amelia was born in 2018. The next year the couple was traveling in Nebraska for a medical residency interview in Omaha. While on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, Kathleen said, she turned around and saw Amelia’s skin was blue and blood was coming out of her nose.

Kathleen said she immediately attempted CPR and 911 was called, but Amelia died. An autopsy later determined the cause of death to be sudden infant death syndrome.

Kathleen said Joshua blamed her and alleged that her yelling during an argument in the car caused their daughter’s death.

She began drinking to cope with the loss, she said.

Later, Kathleen was accepted into medical residency in Omaha, but Joshua threatened not to move and said he would keep their sons with him in his native Washington state.

Joshua emailed her a list of conditions that he told her to notarize before he would move. They stated that a legal separation would take place and that he would get 30 percent of her income while she was in school and 50 percent while she was working throughout her life.

She said he later emailed another condition to allow him to have unlimited sexual intercourse access with her. The emails were shown to the jury.

Kathleen said she complied with the notarization because “I wanted to see my children.” Joshua later moved to Omaha, but often threatened to return with the children to Washington, Kathleen said.

Later, after an argument, Kathleen returned home to find Joshua and her children gone. He took them to his parents’ home in Washington and didn’t return until January 2020.

Kathleen said she was in the middle of her residency and couldn’t leave to get her children. She said she began complying with Joshua but “lived in constant fear” that he would leave with the children again.

In 2020, Kathleen was set to move for a two-year residency at the Scottsbluff hospital. In June she was going to see a house the family could rent. At first, she said, Joshua wouldn’t allow the children to go.

He later relented but demanded that she keep her phone’s GPS turned on and that she return the same day.

After leaving at 3 a.m. with the children, she made it to Scottsbluff about 11 a.m., saw the house and signed the lease. She spent several hours in the community with her sons.

On the return trip, 30 minutes outside Scottsbluff, her car’s transmission failed. She said she called Joshua, who blamed her for the breakdown but said he would go to her as it was “his responsibility.”

Joshua brought a pickup and trailer to take the car back, but they couldn’t load the car on the trailer. Kathleen said this further upset him.

On June 17, 2020, the family was driving east back to Omaha. Kathleen said another argument broke out and Joshua called Calvin, a mutual friend who acted as a mediator. She said she tried to make her case to Calvin, but eventually Joshua switched the call over to his headset, cutting her off.

She said Joshua began to tell Calvin “how bad she was.” Kathleen said he rarely put her down in front of other people or on calls with Calvin.

Kathleen said she made a motion to toss Joshua’s phone out of the vehicle, but did not ultimately. She then said something in her own defense, and Joshua slammed on the brakes hard enough to throw her against her seat belt.

When the pickup stopped, Kathleen testified, Joshua turned toward her with the same look in his eye that he had when he was strangling her in Grenada, and he raised his hand toward her.

Kathleen said there was “no decision, I reacted.” She lifted the center console with her left hand and withdrew the handgun that Joshua habitually kept loaded with the safety off.

In the same instant that Joshua said to Calvin on the phone, “She’s got the gun, she’s got the gun,” Kathleen said, she pulled the trigger “as quickly as I could” and fired two shots.

When asked if she had contemplated this, Kathleen said, “I didn’t have time, I just thought to protect myself.”

She saw Joshua was bleeding from the chest and she applied direct pressure to the wound. She called 911.

When asked what she meant when she told the law enforcement officers on scene “I’m sorry,” Kathleen fought back tears, saying she was sorry the relationship had reached this point; she had wanted to leave out in the past but did not follow through.

Prosecutors’ cross-examination of Kathleen began Thursday morning.