 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony
0 comments
breaking topical

Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Family members pray in alleyway where Brett Torres was killed
Family members pray just after noon Wednesday in the alleyway where 25-year-old Brett Torres was shot to death May 22, 2020. The jury of nine men and three women began deliberation on the case at 11:50 a.m. Keith L. Allen is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Torres.
 
 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

Keith L. Allen was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The jury of nine men and three women deliberated 3½ hours before returning the verdict in Lincoln County District Court.

Allen, now 45, shot and killed Brett Torres, 25, on May 22, 2020, outside Allen’s home. He claimed he acted in self-defense. Torres had driven into the alley near the house, following the car that Allen was riding in with Torres’ former girlfriend Amanda Beall.

Check nptelegraph.com later for more details.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News