Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony

Telegraph staff reports
Keith L. Allen was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The jury of nine men and three women deliberated 3½ hours before returning the verdict in Lincoln County District Court.
Allen, now 45, shot and killed Brett Torres, 25, on May 22, 2020, outside Allen’s home. He claimed he acted in self-defense. Torres had driven into the alley near the house, following the car that Allen was riding in with Torres’ former girlfriend Amanda Beall.
Check nptelegraph.com later for more details.
