Keith Allen testifies he was '100% convinced' he was 'about to get shot to death'

Allen testified that Torres instead pulled up to where his window was almost directly in front of the muzzle.

“I immediately started screaming to go away,” Allen said. “‘Don’t you f---ing stop. Get the f--- out of here.’ I said it four or five times.”

Allen said Torres ignored him, leaned down in his car as though he was picking up a weapon, and then opened the driver’s side door and put one foot on the ground.

At that point, Allen said, he shot Torres, aiming for what he called the soft tissue areas — the hip, butt and gut.

“I just wanted him to stop. I didn’t want to kill him,” Allen said as his voice cracked with emotion.

An expert forensic pathologist witness testified Friday that Torres sustained 19 gunshot wounds, including 13 entry marks. Nine slugs were removed from Torres’ body.

Allen said he did not know how many times he fired the Glock but knew that he still had ammunition in the weapon and what he believed were “more people to deal with.”

Allen said he believed that Torres and two other individuals were armed and meant to do harm.