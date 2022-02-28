Keith Allen to serve life sentence for May 2020 murder of Brett Torres

Keith L. Allen, who shot and killed 25-year-old Brett Torres in May 2020, received a life sentence on Monday afternoon.

Allen was handed the mandatory term in Nebraska for first-degree murder during a short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.

The 45-year-old North Platte man also received a term of 20 to 30 years for the use of a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting of Torres.

“I feel like justice has been made,” Torres’ father, Ray, said after the hearing. “I am glad we are finished.

“I don’t even know how to explain it. I felt like a ton of bricks has been lifted off my chest. Now I can lay my son to rest.”

Monday’s sentencing came more than four months after Allen was found guilty by a jury of nine men and three women.

The jury’s decision led to a continuation of the sentencing in late January, after Allen’s attorney, Todd Lancaster, received information of possible jury misconduct during the trial.

Judge Richard Birch ruled there was insufficient evidence to order a new trial at a hearing Monday morning.

Lancaster said an appeal on the decision will be filed with the state’s Supreme Court within the next 30 days.

In the court hearing, Lancaster said Allen never intended to hurt anybody on the day of the incident, and he reiterated afterward.

“If (Allen) could have done anything to prevent it, he would’ve,” Lancaster said. “But he felt he was in a position where he couldn’t. He felt he had no choice but to protect himself.”

During the hearing, Lancaster pointed to the letters from Allen’s friends and family members that had been received as part of the pre-sentence investigation.

The letters described Allen as a good citizen in the community with a “heart of gold,” who loved making a difference in other’s lives.

Lancaster implied that Allen’s desire to help others may of led to the fatal confrontation outside Allen’s home on the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.

”Maybe that why he was in that situation. He was trying to help out Amanda Beall,” Lancaster said.

Allen claimed throughout the case that he acted in self-defense spurred by previous threats from Torres.

The confrontation happened as Torres pulled his Chevrolet Tahoe in an alley alongside a Ford Focus that Allen was a passenger in. The Tahoe was being driven by Beall, with whom Torres had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with.

Allen addressed the court before he was sentenced, expressing remorse for the situation but also said that two people, “were not served or protected by any account of the law” in the incident — Torres and himself.

He said Torres was a troubled individual who would have been best served by both counseling or rehab, but it never happened. Allen said he went to law enforcement with his claims of Torres’ growing threats but nothing came of it.

“We were both failed by the system,” Allen told Birch.

Birch said Allen wasn’t the lone individual who wished the situation didn’t ultimately result in Monday’s hearing.

“But a large part of the reason we are here is because of your actions,” Birch told Allen.

As Allen was being led out of the courtroom after the sentence, one of the roughly 20 Torres family members or supporters present yelled out, “I hope you find Jesus.”

Ray Torres said he has few words for Allen.

“I guess I would just tell him probably to burn in hell,” Torres said. “That’s all I could say.”​

