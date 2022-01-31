Keith Allen's attorney alleges jury misconduct, which pushes sentencing to Feb. 28

Keith L. Allen’s sentencing was continued 30 days Monday to give his defense attorney time to investigate an allegation of inappropriate behavior by the jury or outside influence on it.

Allen, 45, of North Platte was convicted in October of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of Brett Torres outside Allen’s home on the 100 block of North Chestnut Street on May 22, 2020.

The jury of nine men and three women needed less than five hours to reach its verdict.

Allen’s sentencing is now scheduled for Feb. 28.

Todd Lancaster, one of Allen’s attorneys, told Judge Richard Birch during Monday’s hearing that earlier in the day he had received information from an individual about possible jury misconduct.

Lancaster asked for the sentencing to be continued so he can investigate the claim and see if it strengthens his motion for a new trial. He filed that motion Oct. 20.

Allen’s other attorney, Mike Nozicka, stepped down from the case during the hearing as he will be joining the Lincoln County district attorney’s office this month.