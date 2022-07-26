Key witness Russ Mann takes stand in Chase County murder trial

IMPERIAL — Russ Mann, a key witness in the Kevin S. German murder trial, took center stage Tuesday as the lone witness of the afternoon session.

Mann spent roughly three hours, 40 minutes on the stand before a recess was called for the night in the midst of cross-examination on the fourth day of testimony in the trial in Chase County District Court.

Mann told jurors of a series of events over three days in mid-November 2019 that he said was capped by German barging into his trailer, grabbing Annika Swanson and forcing her into the back seat of his car.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in the abduction and death of the 22-year-old Imperial woman.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam in a rural area near Imperial.

Mann, who is incarcerated at the Red Willow County Jail, is awaiting sentencing on a Chase County case for two counts of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

He was initially charged with two counts of being an accessory to kidnapping in connection with the German case, but those counts were dismissed in exchange for his cooperation with the prosecution.

German's co-defendant, Keonna N. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, is scheduled to testify for the prosecution as well.

Mann told jurors of a 36-hour span, Nov. 15-17, 2019, that included German and Carter abducting Eve Ambrosek under the guise of making a methamphetamine deal. Mann said the two instead brought her back to his three-bedroom trailer located between Enders and Imperial.

Mann testified that German was irate at Ambrosek, with whom he had been involved in a romantic relationship. He believed she owed him $5,000 from a trip the two had taken to California a few months prior.

Mann said German told Ambrosek she would have to do whatever it took to pay him back, including prostitution.

He said German was also irate at Swanson, who had moved into Mann's trailer in June, for using his name in text messages related to drug transactions.

Mann said he believed the situation had calmed down, but said German and Carter returned to his trailer early Nov. 17 after the two had driven away and were thought to be headed out of town.

Mann testified that German came through the door extremely agitated.

"He seemed cut off from reality almost," Mann said. "Just belligerent."

Mann said German grabbed Swanson under the arms and forced her down a short set of steps on the back porch of the trailer and into the black Hyundai. Then he drove off.

Mike Guinen, with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, asked Mann why he didn't do anything at the time.

"I was just stunned," Mann said.

He said German and Carter returned more than an hour later without Swanson. Mann testified that German asked to use his black Mazda truck, which Swanson had been driving.

Mann said German wanted to make it look like Swanson had gotten mad and driven off.

He then asked German where Swanson was.

"He said, 'I can take you to her,'" Mann testified. "The way it was said and done was more like a threat."

German's attorney Denise Frost went after Mann for inconsistencies between his testimony on the stand and his previous statements.

Frost said that twice on Nov. 21, 2019 — once at his trailer and later in formal questioning at the Chase County Sheriff's Office — Mann had said that German did not take Swanson.

"I was a complete jackass in those interviews," Mann responded.

Frost also said Mann initially told authorities that he was not afraid of German. But on Tuesday he told the jury he never contacted authorities because of implied threats by German toward himself and Ambrosek.

"So which is true?" Frost asked Mann. "You can't have it both ways, can you?"

Frost also asked him about his relationship with Swanson. He testified that he allowed her to move in because she wanted to get away from a boyfriend and their preferred method of taking methamphetamine intravenously, or "bangin'."

Mann said he wanted to help Swanson as she "wanted to do better for her (two) kids." He added that he quickly developed a "friends with benefits" relationship with her.

Mann added that Swanson continued to do methamphetamine daily, with the drug supplied by him. She had moved on from IV use to smoking or snorting, often with him.

Frost asked him why he would continue to supply drugs to someone he wanted to help get better.

"I fell short (of that), clearly," Mann said.

Testimony earlier in the day focused on Carter's 2001 Hyundai.

Neal Hisam, who was a detective with the Fort Collins Police Department in 2019, processed the vehicle after Carter and German were arrested in Colorado. He testified that clumps of hair were collected on the side wall and bottom of the Hyundai's trunk. Small red stains were found on two spokes and the outer ridge of a hub cap.

"It appeared to me (to be) like blood," said Hisam, who is a criminalist in Windsor, Colorado.

The vehicle had a coating of dirt along the side and back panels, and Hisam testified there were four partial impressions of footwear on the lower portion of the rear passenger door.

He described it as a herringbone tread pattern and added that none of the multiple pairs of shoes found within the vehicle shared common tread characteristics with the imprints on the exterior of the vehicle.

Additional materials gathered from the vehicle included a library book found in the trunk, from which Hisam said the first 32 pages were missing and appeared to have been ripped out of the binding.

Two rings, a necklace and an orange-and-pink gel watch were found in the central console, and a silver bracelet was under the front passenger seat.

Hisam photographed both Carter and German after they were arrested. He testified that neither had any bruises, cuts or other injuries on their arms or legs, and in German's case, his torso as well.