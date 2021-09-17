Kilgore man pleads not guilty to first degree murder charge

Kevin Kilmer pleaded not guilty Friday to a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 52-year-old woman.
In Cherry County District Court, the 25-year-old Kilgore man also pleaded not guilty of use of a deadly weapon.
He is accused of using an ax to kill Ruth Ann Johnson, also known as Ruth Ann Wittmuss, on Aug. 24.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The murder charge was filed as a Class 1 felony, which carries the possibility of the death penalty in Nebraska.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Kilmer’s attorney, Todd Lancaster, argued for a reduction of Kilmer’s $1 million bail, which was denied by Judge Mark D. Kozisek.
Kilmer remains at the Cherry County Jail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.