 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kilgore man pleads not guilty to first degree murder charge
0 comments
top story

Kilgore man pleads not guilty to first degree murder charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Kilmer pleaded not guilty Friday to a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 52-year-old woman.

In Cherry County District Court, the 25-year-old Kilgore man also pleaded not guilty of use of a deadly weapon.

He is accused of using an ax to kill Ruth Ann Johnson, also known as Ruth Ann Wittmuss, on Aug. 24.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The murder charge was filed as a Class 1 felony, which carries the possibility of the death penalty in Nebraska.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 17.

Kilmer’s attorney, Todd Lancaster, argued for a reduction of Kilmer’s $1 million bail, which was denied by Judge Mark D. Kozisek.

Kilmer remains at the Cherry County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News