Lexington man charged with terroristic threats and domestic assault after woman jumps from moving vehicle

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man faces three felony charges after a woman jumped out of a vehicle he was driving on Christmas Day.

Dante L. Johnson, 28, of Lexington, has been charged with terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault and being a habitual criminal, all of which are felonies.

Johnson is set to appear for arraignment in Dawson County District Court on Feb. 8.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Dawson County sheriff’s deputies met with the woman in the emergency room of Lexington Regional Health Center.

Starting on Dec. 24, she told them, Johnson had been drinking, cursing and screaming at her. He also spat in her face several times, according to the affidavit.

On the morning of Dec. 25, Johnson allegedly demanded that the woman drive him to Kearney. During the drive, Johnson then demanded they go back to Lexington. He then said he wanted to drive.

The woman said she was afraid because Johnson in the past had purposely wrecked the vehicle they were traveling in. She told the deputies, “If I didn’t pull over and let him drive, he was going to beat me,” according to the affidavit.