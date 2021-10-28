Lexington man involved in 2021 shooting has trial moved to next year

Officers interviewed one of the three occupants of the SUV who had been riding with Romero before the altercation.

One of them said they had been driving around when they were followed by a black Chevrolet pickup, whose occupants were the 15-year-old and the two individuals with whom officers had spoken earlier.

The vehicles stopped around 20th Street and Airport Road. One of the SUV occupants said the 15-year-old had a black handgun at the beginning of the altercation, according to the affidavit.

After Romero allegedly fired the shots, occupants of the SUV asked him, “Did you really just shoot him?” to which Gonzalez Romero allegedly replied, “Yeah, I did,” according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez Romero had graduated from Lexington High School in 2020 and was joining the Nebraska Army National Guard, according to the affidavit.

Major Scott Ingalsbe, of the Nebraska National Guard, said Gonzalez Romero was in the process of joining the Guard, but had not yet attended basic training or been assigned to a unit.

The Lexington Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Romero, who later turned himself in and was booked into the Dawson County Jail.