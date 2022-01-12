Lexington man pleads no contest to possession of child pornography

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man accused of possession of child pornography pleaded no contest Friday.

Juan Martin-Tomas, 22, had been charged with possession of child pornography and visual depiction of sexual conduct, both felonies.

Martin-Tomas appeared Friday in Dawson County District Court for a pre-trial hearing before Judge James Doyle. Martin-Tomas pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography; the second charge was dropped by the court.

A no-contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Dec. 8, 2020, the Omaha Police Department began an investigation into the exploitation of a child. A 13-year-old girl had reported she was contacted on the Snapchat app by an unknown male with the username “minutemen308.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The male had requested she send him sexually explicit videos or photos and threatened to “expose” her if she did not comply, according to the affidavit.