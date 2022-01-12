Lexington man pleads no contest to possession of child pornography

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man accused of possession of child pornography pleaded no contest Friday.
Juan Martin-Tomas, 22, had been charged with possession of child pornography and visual depiction of sexual conduct, both felonies.
Martin-Tomas appeared Friday in Dawson County District Court for a pre-trial hearing before Judge James Doyle. Martin-Tomas pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography; the second charge was dropped by the court.
A no-contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 28 at 8:30 a.m.
According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Dec. 8, 2020, the Omaha Police Department began an investigation into the exploitation of a child. A 13-year-old girl had reported she was contacted on the Snapchat app by an unknown male with the username “minutemen308.”
The male had requested she send him sexually explicit videos or photos and threatened to “expose” her if she did not comply, according to the affidavit.
The 13-year-old admitted to the Omaha police that she had created the video, but said she only sent it to another juvenile in the Omaha school system, according to the affidavit.
Omaha police determined the unknown male was using an IP address assigned to a Washington Street address in Lexington and forwarded this information to the Lexington Police Department.
One detail in the photos was a red-and-white striped blanket in the background, according to the affidavit.
Lexington police obtained a search warrant for the address and made contact with Martin-Tomas. They seized several cellphones, a laptop and a red-and-white striped blanket from Martin-Tomas’ bedroom.
During an interview with officers, Martin-Tomas admitted using the “minutemen308” account and knowing the age of the 13-year-old, according to the affidavit.
He had allegedly told the 13-year-old female he was the same age to get her to participate.