Lexington man to spend time in federal prison for possessing ammunition

A 29-year-old Lexington man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on Thursday for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Angel Merida Herrera will also serve three years of supervised probation after completion of his federal term.
According to a media release by U.S. Attorney Joseph Kelly’s office, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a Lexington residence on Jan. 27 where the encountered Herrera.
Herrera was frisked and a knife was found in his front pocket. He then consented to a search and a 9mm bullet was found in a pocket as well.
According to the release, officers received a search warrant for the room that Herrera had rented at a Super 8. Seven rounds of a Luger 9mm ammunition was found in the room.
Herrera was convicted for a felony count of possession of a controlled substance in Dawson County in 2014.
The case was part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.