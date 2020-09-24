Lexington man to spend time in federal prison for possessing ammunition

A 29-year-old Lexington man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on Thursday for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Angel Merida Herrera will also serve three years of supervised probation after completion of his federal term.

According to a media release by U.S. Attorney Joseph Kelly’s office, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a Lexington residence on Jan. 27 where the encountered Herrera.

Herrera was frisked and a knife was found in his front pocket. He then consented to a search and a 9mm bullet was found in a pocket as well.

According to the release, officers received a search warrant for the room that Herrera had rented at a Super 8. Seven rounds of a Luger 9mm ammunition was found in the room.

Herrera was convicted for a felony count of possession of a controlled substance in Dawson County in 2014.

The case was part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws