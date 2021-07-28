Lexington men charged with first-degree murder in drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON — Two Lexington men have been charged with first-degree murder in the July 6 drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser.

Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 19 and Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, also have been charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

Both appeared Tuesday in Dawson County Court. Judge Jeffrey Wightman set bail for each at 10% of $1 million, or $100,000.

A preliminary hearing for both men has been set for Aug. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Keyser, 23, was found dead July 6 in the 800 block of West Ninth Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found several bullet holes in the residence Keyser was found in front of, as well as the neighbor’s home. Two more bullet holes were found in a vehicle parked along West Ninth, according to court records.

When interviewed at the Dawson County Jail, Saenz-Gonzalez and Hernandez-Corona denied any involvement in the shooting.