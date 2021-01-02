 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington Police Department: Man in custody following shooting death of teen
0 comments

Lexington Police Department: Man in custody following shooting death of teen

  • 0
Police Beat

LEXINGTON — An 18-year-old-man is in law enforcement custody after being sought in connection with a teenage boy's shooting death early Saturday.

The man turned himself in late Saturday afternoon, according to a post by the Lexington Police Department on its Facebook page. The department had obtained an arrest warrant for the man earlier in the day in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who had been involved in a physical altercation.

The teen was transported by friends to the Lexington Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a police department media release. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Weapons that were used during the incident were recovered through a search warrant.

The incident remains under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News