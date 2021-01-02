Lexington Police Department: Man in custody following shooting death of teen

LEXINGTON — An 18-year-old-man is in law enforcement custody after being sought in connection with a teenage boy's shooting death early Saturday.

The man turned himself in late Saturday afternoon, according to a post by the Lexington Police Department on its Facebook page. The department had obtained an arrest warrant for the man earlier in the day in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who had been involved in a physical altercation.

The teen was transported by friends to the Lexington Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a police department media release. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Weapons that were used during the incident were recovered through a search warrant.

The incident remains under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.