A Lexington woman will serve 6 1/2 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Sanjuana Garcia-Ramirez, 40, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute. She was sentenced Thursday in Omaha by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher, according to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr.

After release, Garcia-Ramirez will begin a four-year term of supervised release.

According to Lehr's press release, officers went to Garcia-Ramirez's Lexington residence on Jan. 5, 2021, where they believed she was selling methamphetamine. At the time Garcia-Ramirez was in the Nebraska problem-solving court program for a previous methamphetamine conviction.

At the home, officers found 53 grams of meth, which they believed Garcia-Ramirez intended to distribute.

The investigation revealed Garcia-Ramirez used her cell phone to facilitate her drug trafficking. Messages revealed her asking a drug buyer, “How much are you wanting,” and providing the buyer with the quantity and price of the drugs she could sell.

In a December 2020 message, Garcia-Ramirez wrote, “I’m not using I promise,” and, “It’s all about the money it’s all.”

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Lexington, Nebraska, Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.