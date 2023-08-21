Lincoln County commissioners have some trimming to do to make their 2023-24 budget work, the county’s outside accountant told them Monday.
Preliminary figures presented by Susan Maline, part of the North Platte firm of McChesney Martin Sagehorn, showed departments’ proposed total spending would grow by $137,421 more than allowed under state lids on local budget growth.
That overage could grow by up to $97,869 from another spending item received Monday: a city of North Platte proposal to add two 911 dispatchers to handle growing call volumes and have the county pay for one.
Under a long-standing interlocal agreement, county taxpayers cover the costs of two of the E911 center’s 12 dispatchers, said North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves and veteran Commissioner Joe Hewgley. This year’s renewal, which the City Council approved last Tuesday, would raise that to three of 14.
Commissioners, who later held a second 2023-24 budget work session, put off their renewal vote for more talks with city officials. The E911 center also serves the city of Gothenburg, the North Platte Fire Department and rural Lincoln County fire districts.
Maline said the first-draft figures for the 2023-24 budget, which started July 1 under the state’s fiscal-year calendar, included all requests received from county departments before the meeting.
With the city’s dispatching request added, total proposed spending would be $61.36 million. That’s just 1.1% higher than the $60.71 million for all funds during 2022-23.
But the tax request for county government for all funds would leap from just under $16.7 million last year to $19.28 million, a 15.5% increase.
The county’s total 2023 taxable value, certified Monday, jumped 8.6% from $5.32 billion to $5.77 billion. A state law requires cities, villages, counties and community colleges to take part in a late September joint public hearing if their tax request would grow more than the percentage of their valuation increase plus 2 percentage points.
The state’s spending and tax-rate lids aren’t quite as restrictive, but local governments have limited ability to exceed them without calling a special election.
Property taxes to cover capital improvements, bond repayments and interlocal agreements — such as the E911 agreement with North Platte — don’t count under the county’s spending lid, Maline said.
The draft 2023-24 budget at present would yield a county government tax rate of 33.4 cents per $100 of taxable value, 2 cents higher than in 2022-23.
Reeves told commissioners Monday that dispatching centers like the one shared by North Platte and the county should have at least three dispatchers on duty at all times at the center’s four E911 stations.
The center’s official schedule calls for three dispatchers, he said, but it has someone out on “authorized contractual leave” for one 12-hour shift all but 20 days of the year.
Not counting fire calls, Reeves said, North Platte police account for about 33,000 E911 calls a year and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office about 12,000. Gothenburg pays its share of the interlocal agreement based on 15% of the county’s call volume.
County Board members were in broad agreement that the dispatching center needs more help. Commissioner Micaela Wuehler, relaying thoughts from County Attorney Rebecca Harling, said the latter doesn’t believe the county’s official number of 911 calls fairly reflects the center’s value.
When a rural resident calls 911, “the dispatchers stay on (the) line with the caller until emergency services or a deputy has arrived on the scene,” Wuehler said.
Though Lincoln County had its own dispatchers at one time, Sheriff Jerome Kramer said, it isn’t practical for the county to pull out of the joint E911 center and re-establish its own.
“You just can’t do it,” he said. Dispatching needs and technology have evolved so much that “there’s just too much involved to ever have our own again. … How we would equip ourselves would be a question, and (also) the costs.”
But the request to have the county fund one of the two additional dispatchers — North Platte would pay for the other — comes at a bad time, Commissioner Chris Bruns said.
As he listens to dispatchers on periodic “ride-alongs” with law enforcement, “it’s blatantly apparent that there’s a need for additional people,” he said. But the county’s draft budget “is not nearly as rosy as what the city’s is.”
North Platte’s draft 2023-24 city budget calls for 2.6% more in total authorized spending but 0.8% less in property tax needs.
The city’s final 2023 valuation went up 8.6%, leaving a projected city government tax rate at 39.5 cents per $100 — nearly 10% and 5 cents per $100 lower than in 2022-23 — if the City Council adopts the budget Sept. 7 as it was presented Thursday.
The County Board agreed to have Hewgley and Commissioner Kent Weems review North Platte’s dispatching proposal. They’ll aim to have a recommendation ready for next Monday’s meeting, Hewgley said.