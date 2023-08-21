Bridge bids received, building bids rejected

Lincoln County commissioners Monday received four bids, ranging from $5.24 million to nearly $7.1 million, to replace the 1914 Sutherland State Aid Bridge with a new North Platte River bridge slightly to its east.

The bids split equally on both sides of a $6.65 million estimate by project engineer Miller & Associates of Kearney. The original narrow bridge, on the National Register of Historic Places, would stay in place.

KEA Contractors LLC of rural Milford had the apparent low bid, with Simon Contractors of North Platte — the lone bidder located inside Lincoln County — also below the project estimate at nearly $6.28 million.

K2 Construction LLC of Lincoln topped the bidding totals, while another Lincoln-based contractor, Midwest Infrastructure Inc., turned in a bid of just under $6.85 million.

Miller & Associates, county Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz and the Nebraska Department of Transportation will review the bids and recommend a choice, County Board Chairman Jerry Woodruff said.

In other business, commissioners rejected three bids ranging from $409,200 to $436,736 to build a multipurpose building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices near 1621 W. 10th St. in North Platte.

Director Brandon Myers and County Board members said the bids were well above the $150,000 they hoped to spend on a metal building to primarily house Region 51’s mobile command unit and equipment. They had hoped costs would be low enough to rent out other space.

“We couldn’t see it being fiscally responsible to spend that much money on the building,” Myers said.

But Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer, the County Board’s legal counsel, brought up a state law letting counties waive bidding requirements if they “can save a significant amount of money by entering into a special purchase” by a two-thirds board vote.

Commissioners agreed to return to the original goal of sheltering Region 51’s equipment and explore a smaller, much cheaper building the county could assemble with its own labor.

Places like Menards, Commissioner Joe Hewgley said, have a design kiosk for customers looking for a simpler, smaller metal structure with a concrete floor.

— Todd von Kampen