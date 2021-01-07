Lincoln County Court judge sends stabbing case to District Court

A Lincoln County Court judge has sent to District Court the case of a 19-year-old North Platte woman charged with second-degree murder.
Harlie E. Saathoff is accused of stabbing her 20-year-old boyfriend, Bryce D. Wood, on Nov. 12.
County Judge Kent Turnbull stated in a written opinion filed Thursday that the county attorney’s office provided enough evidence for the murder count to remain rather than be reduced to a charge of voluntary or involuntary manslaughter.
“The court cannot say for purposes of a preliminary hearing that the charge of second-degree murder is not unwarranted, given the defendant’s statements to the police and lack of clarity by the defendant on how the stabbing occurred,” Turnbull wrote.
Saathoff remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Turnbull reduced her bail from $1 million to $750,000.
An initial district court appearance has not been scheduled.
Turnbull took the case under advisement after a contested preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Saathoff, who also is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, told investigators that night that she and Wood had argued in their apartment over a text she had sent, and Wood slapped her.
Saathoff said she went into the kitchen to grab a knife and returned to the bedroom to confront Wood and protect herself.
She said she made a forward up-and-down motion with the knife in her right hand in an attempt to scare Wood into leaving the apartment. She said Wood backed up and fell onto the bed, and she went down as well, accidentally stabbing him once in the abdomen. Wood later died of his injuries.
Turnbull wrote that Saathoff’s explanations of events leading to the stabbing could be believable, but “her explanation as to how Mr. Wood fell with her on top of him is fuzzy or unexplained.”
He added that her admission of making downward motions “with the knife toward or at the decedent to get him to move out of the bedroom leaves room for a trier of fact to come to a different conclusion other than involuntary manslaughter.”
Turnbull also wrote that from the court’s perspective, “the act of a slap or blow to the side of the defendant’s face does not satisfy the legal provocation requirement to justify deadly force and thus a reduction of the charge from second-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter.”
He added that Saathoff’s own statements indicate a lull in the action and that Wood made no additional attempts to come at her or strike her after she returned to the bedroom with the knife.
Turnbull wrote that Saathoff had time between the assault and coming into the bedroom to reflect or change the course of her conduct.