Lincoln County Court judge sends stabbing case to District Court

She said she made a forward up-and-down motion with the knife in her right hand in an attempt to scare Wood into leaving the apartment. She said Wood backed up and fell onto the bed, and she went down as well, accidentally stabbing him once in the abdomen. Wood later died of his injuries.

Turnbull wrote that Saathoff’s explanations of events leading to the stabbing could be believable, but “her explanation as to how Mr. Wood fell with her on top of him is fuzzy or unexplained.”

He added that her admission of making downward motions “with the knife toward or at the decedent to get him to move out of the bedroom leaves room for a trier of fact to come to a different conclusion other than involuntary manslaughter.”

Turnbull also wrote that from the court’s perspective, “the act of a slap or blow to the side of the defendant’s face does not satisfy the legal provocation requirement to justify deadly force and thus a reduction of the charge from second-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter.”

He added that Saathoff’s own statements indicate a lull in the action and that Wood made no additional attempts to come at her or strike her after she returned to the bedroom with the knife.