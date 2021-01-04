Lincoln County District Court hears three cases Monday

A 31-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to nearly a year in jail as he admitted violating conditions of his probation from two 2019 criminal cases.

In Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Joseph M. Boggs was sentenced to 364 days in both cases, and the terms will run at the same time.

An audit was scheduled for Boggs’ time served, but it was believed to be 150-155 days.

Boggs violated conditions of his probation in July. He had a 24-month probation for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person from a July 25, 2019, incident and for possession of methamphetamine on the same day.

Boggs will also have nine months of post-release supervision on the weapon charge.

The case was one of just three heard Monday morning. The rest of the scheduled appearances were continued.

In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Jacob W. Orr, 28, pleaded guilty to three felonies over two cases that stem from a traffic stop Sept. 15.