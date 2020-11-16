Lincoln County District Court session limited to sentencings, held via Zoom meetings

A 29-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two to five years in state prison Monday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Bradley J. Kohl Jr. was credited with 145 days served. He was among a handful of defendants who were sentenced by Lincoln County District Judge Richard Birch.

The morning court session was limited to sentencings and was held via Zoom meetings instead of in the courtroom setting. Attendance was restricted to defendants and lawyers along with necessary court personnel.

According to court records, an undercover North Platte police officer arranged to purchase a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine from Kohl for $250 on Dec. 3, 2019.

The substance was sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab and confirmed to be 5.04 grams of meth.

Also in the morning session, William D. Butrick II, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for a May 22 incident in which he led law enforcement in a pursuit in North Platte before crashing into the City Discount Liquors building at 821 N. Jeffers St.

Butrick’s driver’s license was revoked for two years and he was credited with 126 days served.