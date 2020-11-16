Lincoln County District Court session limited to sentencings, held via Zoom meetings

A 29-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two to five years in state prison Monday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Bradley J. Kohl Jr. was credited with 145 days served. He was among a handful of defendants who were sentenced by Lincoln County District Judge Richard Birch.
The morning court session was limited to sentencings and was held via Zoom meetings instead of in the courtroom setting. Attendance was restricted to defendants and lawyers along with necessary court personnel.
According to court records, an undercover North Platte police officer arranged to purchase a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine from Kohl for $250 on Dec. 3, 2019.
The substance was sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab and confirmed to be 5.04 grams of meth.
Also in the morning session, William D. Butrick II, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for a May 22 incident in which he led law enforcement in a pursuit in North Platte before crashing into the City Discount Liquors building at 821 N. Jeffers St.
Butrick’s driver’s license was revoked for two years and he was credited with 126 days served.
Butrick pleaded no contest in September to a charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. A misdemeanor charge of driving under license suspension was dismissed under the plea agreement.
In other Lincoln County
District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Timothy C. Dike, 25, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for a pair of drug charges in two cases involving 2018 incidents.
Dike was credited with 159 days served.
He initially pleaded guilty in July 2019 to possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 13, 2018, and Sept. 19, 2018.
He initially was admitted into drug court but was terminated from the program on Jan. 24,
» Austen J. Barraclough, 28, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for five felony charges of drug possession from a Dec. 28, 2019, incident.
Barraclough, who also received nine months of post-release supervision, pleaded guilty of possession of fentanyl, possession of Klonopin, possession of Suboxone, possession of Oxycontin and possession of Vyvanse on Feb. 24.
Barraclough was credited with 191 days served.
He was initially admitted into drug court but was terminated from the program on July 13.
» Jeffrey T. Denson Jr., 29, was sentenced to 220 days in jail in the afternoon session as he accepted a plea agreement in two cases.
Denson pleaded no contest to a count of possession of Suboxone in a case that stems from an Aug. 13 incident.
He also pleaded no contest to a count of receiving stolen property with a value of $1,500-$4,999. He was found July 23 driving a 2002 Mercury Sable that had been reported stolen.
Three other felony charges from the Aug. 13 incident were dismissed in the plea agreement — second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and robbery.
Denson was credited with 95 days served.
» Timothy D. Johnson, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges in two cases.
Johnson is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of Valium and possession of Suboxone Sept. 14.
He is also charged with possession of a stolen weapon in the other case that stems from the same incident.
A status hearing for both cases is set for Jan. 25.
» Cody A. Williams, 32, pleaded not guilty to three charges involving two cases.
Williams is charged with felony counts of burglary and assault by strangulation or suffocation in a Sept. 14 incident.
He is also charged with possession of methamphetamine on March 29.
A status hearing was set for Jan. 25.
» Calvin L. Theus, 36, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine on April 19. A status hearing is set for Jan. 4.
» Kelly D. Schollmeyer, 34, pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony charges over two cases.
Schollmeyer is charged with possession of methamphetamine July 28 and first-degree forgery in a March 17 incident.
A status hearing for both cases was set for Jan. 4.
