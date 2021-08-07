 Skip to main content
Lincoln County sheriff's deputies make two arrests in connection to vandalism at Indian Meadows Golf Course
Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people in connection with extensive vandalism Tuesday at Indian Meadows Golf Course in North Platte.

Brocklynn S. Little, 18, of North Platte was charged Friday with felony criminal mischief, more than $5,000.

A 14-year-old North Platte boy also was cited on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, the Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page. He was released to his parents.

Nine golf carts suffered various amounts of damage, as did the course itself, according to the Facebook post. Preliminary repair costs could be as high as $50,000, it said.

County Judge Joel Jay Friday set an Aug. 12 preliminary hearing for Little. He set Little’s bail at $15,000, with the right to be released by posting 10% of that amount.

Little was not on the Lincoln County Detention Center’s inmate roster as of midday Saturday.

Additional arrests are possible in the golf course case, the Sheriff’s Office said in the Facebook post.

Tags

