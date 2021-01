According to a post on the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, a group of people have been calling residents and advising them there is a warrant for their arrest, while also using the name of local deputy sheriffs.

The subjects will tell the Lincoln County resident to come to the Sheriff's Office to be arrested or that they may pay a fee via electronic payment to avoid arrest.

"The Sheriff's Office would never call you for any form of electronic payment," the post said.